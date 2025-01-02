Celebrating Empowerment: Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 Grand Finale Highlights

The glamorous Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 concluded at New Delhi's JW Marriott Aerocity, celebrating the sixth season of this esteemed pageant designed to honor married women's resilience and achievements. Held from December 24 to 28, the event underscored the empowerment and grace of its female participants.

Nationwide auditions culminated in a stunning grand finale featuring finalists from key Indian regions. Participants demonstrated poise and confidence, embodying the values of resilience, making it a launchpad for their aspirations in fashion and entertainment. Winners in three categories stood out, earning distinction for their exceptional performances.

Esteemed jury, including personalities like Pooja Desai and Rubina Dilaik, faced a challenging task in selecting winners from a pool of talented women, with titles reflecting their regional achievements. Glamour Gurgaon, the force behind the pageant, celebrated its decade-long journey of empowering women, showcasing determination and elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)