Celebrating Empowerment: Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 Grand Finale Highlights
Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024, held at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, marked its sixth season with a grand celebration of resilience and empowerment. This prestigious event culminated in a spectacular finale, honoring married women for their achievements, grace, and inspiring personal journeys, while promoting essential causes like breast cancer awareness.
- Country:
- India
The glamorous Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 concluded at New Delhi's JW Marriott Aerocity, celebrating the sixth season of this esteemed pageant designed to honor married women's resilience and achievements. Held from December 24 to 28, the event underscored the empowerment and grace of its female participants.
Nationwide auditions culminated in a stunning grand finale featuring finalists from key Indian regions. Participants demonstrated poise and confidence, embodying the values of resilience, making it a launchpad for their aspirations in fashion and entertainment. Winners in three categories stood out, earning distinction for their exceptional performances.
Esteemed jury, including personalities like Pooja Desai and Rubina Dilaik, faced a challenging task in selecting winners from a pool of talented women, with titles reflecting their regional achievements. Glamour Gurgaon, the force behind the pageant, celebrated its decade-long journey of empowering women, showcasing determination and elegance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth
Apple Seeks AI Empowerment with Tencent and ByteDance in China
Uttarakhand Niwas: A Cultural Haven Opens in New Delhi
Sevilla's Grand Culinary Revival at The Claridges, New Delhi
Amit Shah and Tripura Leaders Forge Path for Indigenous Empowerment