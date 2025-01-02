Left Menu

Celebrating Empowerment: Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 Grand Finale Highlights

Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024, held at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, marked its sixth season with a grand celebration of resilience and empowerment. This prestigious event culminated in a spectacular finale, honoring married women for their achievements, grace, and inspiring personal journeys, while promoting essential causes like breast cancer awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:40 IST
Celebrating Empowerment: Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 Grand Finale Highlights
Mrs. India Pride of Nation Season 6 Grand Finale: Celebrating a Decade of Empowerment and Elegance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The glamorous Mrs. India Pride of Nation 2024 concluded at New Delhi's JW Marriott Aerocity, celebrating the sixth season of this esteemed pageant designed to honor married women's resilience and achievements. Held from December 24 to 28, the event underscored the empowerment and grace of its female participants.

Nationwide auditions culminated in a stunning grand finale featuring finalists from key Indian regions. Participants demonstrated poise and confidence, embodying the values of resilience, making it a launchpad for their aspirations in fashion and entertainment. Winners in three categories stood out, earning distinction for their exceptional performances.

Esteemed jury, including personalities like Pooja Desai and Rubina Dilaik, faced a challenging task in selecting winners from a pool of talented women, with titles reflecting their regional achievements. Glamour Gurgaon, the force behind the pageant, celebrated its decade-long journey of empowering women, showcasing determination and elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025