Maruti Suzuki Stocks Surge Amid Wholesales Boom
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd experienced a nearly 6% rally in its shares, following a 30% increase in wholesales in December 2024. The stock reached INR 11,837.55 on the BSE, driven by rising domestic and passenger vehicle sales. Overall domestic sales rose by 24.44% to 1,32,523 units.
On Thursday, shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd surged by nearly 6%, buoyed by the company's report of a 30% rise in total wholesales for December 2024. The positive performance saw the stock close at INR 11,837.55 on the BSE, peaking at INR 11,856 during trading.
On the NSE, Maruti's shares demonstrated a similar pattern, climbing 5.64% to a price of INR 11,841.30. This financial upturn comes after a prior gain of over 3% on Wednesday.
The company's December 2024 domestic sales echoed this success, with figures showing a 24.44% increase to 1,32,523 units compared to the previous year. In total, domestic passenger vehicles hit 1,30,117 units, marking a significant growth from last year's 1,04,778 units.
