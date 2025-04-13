Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Reappointed as Chair of ICC Men's Cricket Committee

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been reappointed as the chair of the ICC men's cricket committee. His long-time teammate VVS Laxman also joins the panel again. The announcement came alongside appointments to the women's committee, including Catherine Campbell as chairperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:39 IST
In a significant development, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, has been reappointed as the chair of the ICC men's cricket committee. This decision was publicized by the global cricket governing body on Sunday.

Ganguly, who admirably led the Indian cricket team from 2000 to 2005, first assumed the chair role in 2021, succeeding Anil Kumble. Now at 52, Ganguly continues to influence international cricket governance.

Alongside Ganguly and VVS Laxman, the panel will include former cricketers like Afghanistan's Hamid Hassan and West Indies' Desmond Haynes. Additionally, a new ICC women's cricket committee has been established, with Catherine Campbell as chairperson.

