Sourav Ganguly Reappointed as Chair of ICC Men's Cricket Committee

In a significant development, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, has been reappointed as the chair of the ICC men's cricket committee. This decision was publicized by the global cricket governing body on Sunday.

Ganguly, who admirably led the Indian cricket team from 2000 to 2005, first assumed the chair role in 2021, succeeding Anil Kumble. Now at 52, Ganguly continues to influence international cricket governance.

Alongside Ganguly and VVS Laxman, the panel will include former cricketers like Afghanistan's Hamid Hassan and West Indies' Desmond Haynes. Additionally, a new ICC women's cricket committee has been established, with Catherine Campbell as chairperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)