Jeweller and Fraudster Nabbed: Major Breakthrough in Arunachal Pradesh

Two individuals were arrested in separate fraud cases in Arunachal Pradesh. Debashish Kar, a jeweller, had evaded capture since 2024 after allegedly fleeing with gold collected for repairs. Meanwhile, Srinu Chekka allegedly withdrew Rs 4 lakh fraudulently from a woman's account. Both were apprehended and remanded for further investigation.

Arunachal Pradesh Police achieved a significant breakthrough by capturing two individuals implicated in separate fraud cases. The arrests were made in West Bengal and Assam with the assistance of local police, a senior officer confirmed on Sunday.

Debashish Kar, a 55-year-old jeweller, was wanted since August 2024. Allegations against him include deceiving customers by collecting gold ornaments under the guise of repair before fleeing the state. He was eventually tracked down at Habra in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

In a parallel case, Srinu Chekka was apprehended in Guwahati. He faces charges of illegally withdrawing Rs 4 lakh from a woman's bank account. Both accused have been granted transit remands and have been brought to Naharlagun for further legal proceedings.

