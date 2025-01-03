Unraveling the Mystery: Inside Korea's Aviation Calamity

South Korea's transport ministry is intensifying its scrutiny of Boeing 737-800 jets, extending special inspections by a week following a fatal crash involving Jeju Air. An aviation catastrophe on domestic soil has prompted a thorough examination of all 101 jets operated by Korean carriers.

This precautionary initiative follows the Sunday crash where a Jeju Air 737-800, en route from Bangkok, tragically overshot the runway in Muan, killing 179 passengers. Inspections meant to conclude on Friday will now extend to January 10, a ministry official disclosed to Reuters, without citing reasons for the delay.

Amid efforts to enhance aviation safety, the ministry has convened emergency talks with airline CEOs and dispatched investigators to the U.S. to collaborate on analyzing the flight data recorder. Investigators are also probing over 100 mobile phones recovered, searching for evidence about the disaster's triggering factors.

