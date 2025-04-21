Aviation Safety Takes Flight: Minister Naidu's Landmark Visit to Air India

Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, conducted a crucial visit to Air India's corporate and training hubs in Gurugram on Monday, underscoring a commitment to aviation safety and operational excellence.

The visit began with a tour of the Air India Experience Centre, which highlights the airline's rich history and ongoing Vihaan.AI transformation journey. Key facilities visited included the Emergency Control Centre and the Integrated Operations Control Centre, pivotal for ensuring operational resilience and punctuality.

A key highlight was the inauguration of the Air India Safety Promotion Centre, attended by the Tata Sons chairman. Naidu stressed the importance of safety in Indian aviation, congratulating Air India for investing in advanced training infrastructures. He affirmed government support for revolutionizing India's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)