Left Menu

Shift to PLI Schemes Urged for Farmers: A Strategic Call by Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia suggests replacing fertilizer subsidies with Production Linked Incentives for farmers, emphasizing that subsidies should directly benefit them. While hailing PLI success in tech industries, he critiques their use in sectors like garments. Ahluwalia advocates balanced growth in both manufacturing and services to unlock India's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:50 IST
Shift to PLI Schemes Urged for Farmers: A Strategic Call by Montek Singh Ahluwalia
Former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, has called for a shift from fertilizer subsidies to Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for farmers. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ahluwalia expressed concern that current subsidies are enriching the fertilizer industry but deteriorating soil health through overuse.

Ahluwalia argued that providing farmers with direct incentives linked to production could prove more beneficial. He stressed the importance of halting the subsidization of individual inputs, like fertilizers, which lead to market distortions. He urged comprehensive consultations with farmers, economists, and industry experts to devise the optimal strategy.

On the broader scale of PLI schemes, Ahluwalia endorsed their success in technological sectors such as mobile manufacturing and semiconductors. However, he criticized their application in traditional sectors like garments, noting logistical and regulatory issues as more pressing concerns than subsidies.

Ahluwalia lauded efforts to attract major manufacturers like Apple to India through incentives, proposing targeting new industries for future PLI considerations. Aligning with former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, he emphasized balancing focus between manufacturing and leveraging India's strong service sector.

Concluding his remarks, Ahluwalia advocated for a nuanced approach to economic policy, aiming for long-term strategic advantages rather than short-term results. His insights suggest thorough planning to address India's economic issues while maximizing its growth potential across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025