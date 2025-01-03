MBMC Launches ‘Faral Sakhi’ Initiative in Partnership with NITI Aayog’s WEP to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has unveiled a pioneering initiative, ‘Faral Sakhi’, designed to empower women entrepreneurs in Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra. In collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), the program aims to provide training, resources, and market access for women engaged in producing traditional festive snacks, enabling them to establish sustainable businesses and scale their ventures.

Empowering Women Through Innovation and Collaboration

Launched under the Award to Reward initiative of WEP, ‘Faral Sakhi’ exemplifies MBMC’s commitment to promoting women-led development. By combining traditional snack production with modern entrepreneurial training, the program fosters financial independence and long-term growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

The initiative integrates resources from WEP, which transitioned into a public-private partnership in 2022 to aggregate support for women entrepreneurs. WEP’s multi-pronged approach addresses critical needs such as access to finance, market linkages, training, mentoring, compliance, and business development services.

Professionalizing Traditional Industries

At the heart of the initiative is a centralized kitchen, established by MBMC, where women from self-help groups (SHGs) prepare festive snacks (‘Faral’) with professional-grade standards. These snacks are marketed and sold through designated municipal sales spaces and advertisements. During the Diwali season, the initiative achieved tremendous success, selling over 3 tons of snacks, thanks to their quality and taste.

Focused Training and Business Development

Under the program, 25 women entrepreneurs will receive technical training in business operations, facilitated by the Centre for Education, Governance, and Public Policy (CEGP Foundation). This training will cover skills such as financial management, marketing strategies, and production scalability, preparing participants to lead sustainable businesses that contribute to the local economy.

Comprehensive Support from WEP

WEP provides an integrated platform that brings together stakeholders from government, private businesses, and civil society to align efforts and maximize the impact of initiatives like ‘Faral Sakhi’. With over 30,000 women entrepreneurs already engaged through WEP, the platform leverages its Award to Reward framework to deliver plug-and-play solutions tailored to local needs.

In this collaboration, WEP partner Appreciate will offer financial support to ensure the program's long-term sustainability and success.

Leadership and Vision

Ms. Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser, NITI Aayog, and Mission Director of WEP, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative. “Supporting women entrepreneurs is crucial for fostering women-led development. Programs like ‘Faral Sakhi’ not only create economic opportunities but also inspire societal change. By integrating traditional skills with modern entrepreneurial principles, we aim to transform home industries into scalable enterprises, driving self-reliance and empowerment.”

Shri Sanjay Katkar, Municipal Commissioner of MBMC, echoed these sentiments, stating: “The ‘Faral Sakhi’ initiative is a step toward holistic development, equipping the women of Mira Bhayandar to lead sustainable industries while serving as role models for future generations. This partnership with WEP will enable women entrepreneurs to reach new heights in domestic and global markets.”

Future Prospects

With its innovative approach, ‘Faral Sakhi’ is poised to become a benchmark for women’s empowerment initiatives across India. By combining traditional expertise with structured business support, the program not only strengthens local economies but also paves the way for a broader societal transformation led by women entrepreneurs.

This initiative highlights MBMC’s and WEP’s dedication to building a thriving ecosystem for women-led businesses, ensuring their contributions to India’s economy and identity.