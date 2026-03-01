Border Standoff: Iranian Citizens Blocked Amid Rising Tensions

Following heightened tensions after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, some Iranian citizens are being halted at the Iran-Turkey border, specifically at the Khoy land gate. Despite reports of open borders, travelers face difficulties crossing into Turkey.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that many people are left waiting on the Iranian side, unsure of the reasons behind the border standstill. Turkish and Iranian authorities maintain that crossings remain operational, but delays persist, with about 300-400 individuals stuck at the checkpoint.

Technical issues are being cited for the holdup, leading to manual processing of passports. Only Turkish nationals are reportedly allowed reentry, while the border activity remains routine on the Turkish side. Turkish authorities are convening to address the burgeoning border concerns as Iran grapples with significant leadership changes due to the recent attacks.

