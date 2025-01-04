Left Menu

SPEL Secures Major Transformer Orders Boosting India's Power Infrastructure

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) has been awarded two major contracts: a Rs 12.81 crore order from TANGEDCO and a Rs 7.26 crore order secured by its partner Danya Electric Company. These projects highlight SPEL's commitment to quality and strengthen its position in the transformer manufacturing industry.

Updated: 04-01-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:14 IST
SPEL Secures Major Transformer Orders Boosting India's Power Infrastructure
Supreme Power Equipment and Danya Electric Company Secure New Orders Worth Rs.20 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), a top player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing sector, has secured two substantial orders, signaling a vital boost for India's power infrastructure.

The Rs 12.81 crore contract comes from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) for 100 kVA distribution transformers, while a Rs 7.26 crore deal was clinched by Danya Electric Company, where SPEL holds a 90% stake. These transactions promise timely delivery within an 18-month period, ensuring adherence to stringent quality standards.

With a growing order book now standing at Rs 76.44 crore, and a strategic focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SPEL is optimistic about future opportunities in the transformer manufacturing industry, reflecting the trust from clients including TANGEDCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

