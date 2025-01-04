B R Goyal Infrastructure to Launch IPO for Expansion

Indore-based infrastructure giant, B R Goyal Infrastructure, is gearing up for its upcoming IPO set to debut on January 7. The shares, priced between Rs 128 and Rs 135, are anticipated to raise a total of Rs 85.21 crore by the close of the offering period on January 9.

The company's IPO, reported through a red herring prospectus, exclusively features a fresh issue of 63.12 lakh equity shares. This funding will be strategically channeled into capital requirements, working capital, and strategic acquisitions aimed at driving future growth initiatives.

B R Goyal Infrastructure, known for its expertise in road construction and infrastructure projects, will use these proceeds to facilitate a key transformative growth phase. Beeline Capital Advisors leads the offering, with Link Intime India serving as registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)