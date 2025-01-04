B R Goyal Infrastructure to Launch IPO for Expansion
B R Goyal Infrastructure Ltd is launching an IPO priced between Rs 128-135 per share, expected to raise Rs 85.21 crore. The funds will be used for capital expenditure, working capital, acquisitions, and corporate purposes, marking an expansion phase for the company.
Indore-based infrastructure giant, B R Goyal Infrastructure, is gearing up for its upcoming IPO set to debut on January 7. The shares, priced between Rs 128 and Rs 135, are anticipated to raise a total of Rs 85.21 crore by the close of the offering period on January 9.
The company's IPO, reported through a red herring prospectus, exclusively features a fresh issue of 63.12 lakh equity shares. This funding will be strategically channeled into capital requirements, working capital, and strategic acquisitions aimed at driving future growth initiatives.
B R Goyal Infrastructure, known for its expertise in road construction and infrastructure projects, will use these proceeds to facilitate a key transformative growth phase. Beeline Capital Advisors leads the offering, with Link Intime India serving as registrar.
