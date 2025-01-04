India's Quality Revolution: Plywood and MDF Industry Embraces New Standards

The plywood and MDF board industry in India, previously resistant, has now accepted the necessity of adhering to mandatory quality control norms, recognizing the long-term advantages. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced this development, highlighting India's commitment to modern, globally-aligned standards.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been proactive in rolling out Quality Control Orders (QCO) to enhance manufacturing quality domestically, thus reducing dependence on sub-standard imports. These regulations apply to both domestic producers and international players operating in India.

Goyal emphasized the importance of adopting these standards to position India's manufacturing sector as a global leader in quality. The stringent quality control is enforced by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with severe penalties for non-compliance.

