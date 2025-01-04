Assam Eyes Global Investors: Advantage Assam 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has embarked on a three-day visit to Mumbai, seeking collaboration with industry leaders for the Advantage Assam 2.0 business conclave scheduled in the northeastern state.

Sarma announced on social media platform X that during his visit, he would participate in a roadshow aimed at inviting investors to Assam, highlighting the state's limitless potential. The conclave, set for February 24-25, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event is designed to foster innovation, streamline capital access, and remove bureaucratic barriers, focusing on sectors such as manufacturing, IT, renewable energy, and tourism, ultimately to stimulate the state's economy and create jobs. Roadshows have also been planned internationally, including in the UAE, UK, and other Asian countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)