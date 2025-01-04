Bridge Collapse in Sikkim Halts Traffic, No Casualties

A 25-year-old bailey bridge in Sikkim collapsed on Saturday as an overloaded truck attempted to cross it, officials confirmed. The 200-foot structure spanned the Lachung Chu River on the Lachung-Katao Road.

No injuries occurred as the bridge remained intact above the river, allowing for the driver's safe rescue. Authorities swiftly diverted vehicles to an alternative route, ensuring continuity for both tourists and residents until the primary bridge undergoes repairs.

District administrators are set to evaluate the damage and strategize restoration efforts, collaborating with the Border Roads Organisation and the Indian Army. Locals and travelers are assured that while the popular tourist circuits remain accessible, officials like Dorjee Chewang Lachungpa and Sonam Norgay Lachungpa emphasize the need for prompt restoration to maintain connectivity.

