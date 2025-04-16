Transforming Top 50 Tourist Destinations: A New Era for Indian Tourism
The Centre is crafting guidelines to develop India's top 50 tourist destinations with states' collaboration, aiming for identification by year-end. Tourism was highlighted for job growth with initiatives improving infrastructure and travel ease. The Ministry's budget for 2025-2026 surged to Rs 2,541.06 crore, enhancing safety, especially for women.
- Country:
- India
The Centre is actively crafting guidelines to develop 50 top tourist destinations in collaboration with state governments, as revealed by senior officials on Wednesday. The Ministry of Tourism plans to identify the first destinations by the end of this year, according to Suman Billa, additional secretary.
During the Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized tourism's potential in driving employment-led growth. New initiatives aim to bolster tourism infrastructure, skill development, and travel ease, with substantial support from increased budget allocations.
India's tourism sector is set for significant enhancement, with Rs 2,541.06 crore allocated for 2025-2026, prioritizing safety and improved facilities. The Ministry of Tourism, alongside private sector leaders, addressed sustainability and overcrowding challenges at key tourist sites.
