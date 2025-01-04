Tragic Collision in Fog: Two Dead on Hisar-Chandigarh Road

A tragic road accident on Hisar-Chandigarh road claimed two lives and left four others injured. The collision involved two cars and a truck, according to police reports.

The accident happened close to Surewala Chowk, about 55 kilometers from Hisar. Authorities cited dense fog leading to low visibility as the primary cause of the crash.

Initially, a car overturned after hitting a road divider. Another car soon collided with the overturned vehicle, followed by a truck crashing into both cars as bystanders attempted to help victims. The police responded by sending the bodies for postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)