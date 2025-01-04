Tragic Collision in Fog: Two Dead on Hisar-Chandigarh Road
A fatal accident involving two cars and a truck on Hisar-Chandigarh road resulted in two deaths and four injuries. The crash, caused by low visibility due to dense fog, occurred near Surewala Chowk. Subsequent collisions involved a car overturning and a truck crashing into already impacted vehicles.
A tragic road accident on Hisar-Chandigarh road claimed two lives and left four others injured. The collision involved two cars and a truck, according to police reports.
The accident happened close to Surewala Chowk, about 55 kilometers from Hisar. Authorities cited dense fog leading to low visibility as the primary cause of the crash.
Initially, a car overturned after hitting a road divider. Another car soon collided with the overturned vehicle, followed by a truck crashing into both cars as bystanders attempted to help victims. The police responded by sending the bodies for postmortem.
