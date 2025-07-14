Major Drug Trafficking Bust in Lucknow Nets High-Value Narcotics

In a significant operation, Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully apprehended four individuals suspected of orchestrating inter-state drug trafficking activities in Lucknow. The seizure amounted to a substantial cache of narcotics worth over Rs 10.29 crore, including morphine and MDMA, according to official reports released Monday.

Acting on a targeted operation initiated by the state police leadership, the ANTF unit from Lucknow apprehended two young men, a woman, and an older male from the Thakurganj locality. This move culminated on Sunday and involved recovering high-value contraband substances, marking a significant victory in the fight against regional drug networks.

The accused, who confessed during joint interrogations, were found with narcotics like morphine, charas, ganja, and MDMA. Evidence collected includes a cash sum, foreign currency, mobile phones, and a vehicle. The ANTF continues to investigate the origins and distribution pipeline, echoing a recent narcotics raid by central authorities in the city.