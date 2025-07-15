Left Menu

Legal Challenge Targets E-commerce Giants for Road Safety Violations

A petition in Delhi High Court accuses major delivery platforms of violating transport regulations by using two-wheelers for oversized parcels, risking road safety and workers' wellbeing. The petitioner urges action to enforce compliance with safety rules and to reform delivery practices of these companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:30 IST
Legal Challenge Targets E-commerce Giants for Road Safety Violations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A legal petition has been submitted to the Delhi High Court accusing prominent online delivery platforms of breaching the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The petitioner alleges that these platforms employ hazardous delivery practices by allowing oversized and heavy parcels to be transported on two-wheelers, jeopardizing road safety and imposing significant physical stress on their workers.

Filed by Advocate Shashank Shri Tripathi, the plea targets well-known service and e-commerce apps operating in Delhi, charging them with unsafe transportation practices that flout safety regulations. Tripathi argues that these companies, in their roles as principal employers or contractors, have neglected to provide suitable vehicles or enforce adherence to transport norms, thereby risking legal liability.

The petition warns of potential corporate accountability under the Motor Vehicles Act, vicarious liability for incidents, penalties under consumer protection laws, and reputational damage from possible regulatory scrutiny. It urges the court to mandate an immediate halt to the use of two-wheelers for transporting goods that exceed legal size and weight limits and calls for a comprehensive safety protocol, including vehicle allocation based on parcel dimensions. The plea also requests training for delivery personnel on road safety and regulatory compliance, as well as an audit of delivery practices to ensure legal conformity. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the petition on Wednesday. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025