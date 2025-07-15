Legal Challenge Targets E-commerce Giants for Road Safety Violations

A legal petition has been submitted to the Delhi High Court accusing prominent online delivery platforms of breaching the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The petitioner alleges that these platforms employ hazardous delivery practices by allowing oversized and heavy parcels to be transported on two-wheelers, jeopardizing road safety and imposing significant physical stress on their workers.

Filed by Advocate Shashank Shri Tripathi, the plea targets well-known service and e-commerce apps operating in Delhi, charging them with unsafe transportation practices that flout safety regulations. Tripathi argues that these companies, in their roles as principal employers or contractors, have neglected to provide suitable vehicles or enforce adherence to transport norms, thereby risking legal liability.

The petition warns of potential corporate accountability under the Motor Vehicles Act, vicarious liability for incidents, penalties under consumer protection laws, and reputational damage from possible regulatory scrutiny. It urges the court to mandate an immediate halt to the use of two-wheelers for transporting goods that exceed legal size and weight limits and calls for a comprehensive safety protocol, including vehicle allocation based on parcel dimensions. The plea also requests training for delivery personnel on road safety and regulatory compliance, as well as an audit of delivery practices to ensure legal conformity. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the petition on Wednesday. (ANI)

