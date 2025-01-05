Left Menu

OYO Implements Controversial Check-In Policy for Unmarried Couples

OYO has introduced a policy barring unmarried couples from checking in at partner hotels, starting in Meerut. Couples must provide proof of relationship. The move, influenced by civil society feedback, aims to ensure responsible hospitality while aligning with local sensibilities. The policy may expand to other cities.

Updated: 05-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:51 IST
OYO, a major player in the travel booking sector, has initiated a new check-in policy that prohibits unmarried couples from staying at its partner hotels, starting in Meerut. This policy, now effective, requires all couples to present valid relationship documents during check-in, applicable also for online bookings.

The decision empowers hotels to refuse bookings based on their discretion while aligning with local cultural sentiments. This move comes in response to persistent feedback from civil society groups in Meerut and similar demands from other cities, as OYO aims to address societal concerns.

Pawas Sharma, Region Head of OYO North India, stated that the company is dedicated to fostering safe and responsible hospitality, balancing individual freedom with local societal norms. OYO plans to expand this policy contingent on further feedback while continuing initiatives to promote safe hospitality practices.

