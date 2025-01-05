FMCG Giants Battle Inflation: Margins & Profits Contract Amid Rising Costs

Faced with inflation and soaring input costs, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are bracing for a contraction in gross margins and a stagnant operating profit for the October-December quarter. The sector, grappling with pricing strategies, anticipates a low single-digit revenue rise, emphasizing value-driven growth.

Companies like Dabur and Marico have already experienced inflationary pressures, resulting in tactical price hikes and cost-efficiency measures. While urban markets struggle with reduced consumption and high food inflation, the rural market, accounting for more than one-third of the FMCG sector, continues to grow strongly.

Despite these challenges, alternative sales channels such as modern trade and e-commerce flourish, while traditional kirana stores face setbacks. Analysts expect these dynamics to persist, with upcoming harvest seasons providing potential relief in agricultural commodity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)