Winter Chaos Disrupts Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport faced significant disruption on Sunday due to wintery weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of at least 70 flights and delaying many others, according to airport officials.

Efforts to clear the snow began early in the morning, with snow plows dispatched to ensure the runways were functional. Operations were anticipated to resume by midday, although passengers were advised to expect some ongoing delays.

The snowfall partially blanketed Amsterdam on the final day of the Dutch winter school holidays, impacting travel plans for many holidaymakers.

