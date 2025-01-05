Left Menu

Winter Chaos Disrupts Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Winter weather caused severe disruptions at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, leading to the cancellation of at least 70 flights and numerous delays. Snow plows worked early to clear the runways, and operations were expected to resume by midday. The weather coincided with the end of the Dutch winter school holidays.

Updated: 05-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport faced significant disruption on Sunday due to wintery weather conditions, resulting in the cancellation of at least 70 flights and delaying many others, according to airport officials.

Efforts to clear the snow began early in the morning, with snow plows dispatched to ensure the runways were functional. Operations were anticipated to resume by midday, although passengers were advised to expect some ongoing delays.

The snowfall partially blanketed Amsterdam on the final day of the Dutch winter school holidays, impacting travel plans for many holidaymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

