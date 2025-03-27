Left Menu

Snow-Kissed Atal Tunnel: A Tourist's Paradise

Tourists flock to the Atal Tunnel, nestled in snow, at Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh. This engineering marvel offers breathtaking views and smooth journeys between valleys. With its enchanting scenery and ease of access, the snow-laden tunnel is rapidly becoming a must-visit for travelers seeking mountain beauty.

Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists thronged the Atal Tunnel on Thursday to witness its picturesque snow-laden beauty. Nestled in the majestic Rohtang region of Himachal Pradesh, the tunnel offers stunning vistas that are drawing visitors from around the nation.

The tunnel, built at an impressive height of 10,040 feet, promises not just scenic views but also smooth connectivity. Ashish, a tourist from Ahmedabad, shared his excitement with ANI, highlighting how the journey from the South to the North portal—a lengthy 9-10 hour trek now reduced to just 10 minutes—was a long-cherished dream on his travel list.

Amandeep Kaur from Amritsar echoed similar sentiments, describing the area as 'heavenly.' Praising the tunnel's construction and safety, she encouraged more visitors to experience its charm. With its snow-covered landscape and robust infrastructure, the Atal Tunnel is undeniably a key attraction, serving as both a symbol of modern engineering and mountain allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

