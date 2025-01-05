Left Menu

Boosting Cement's Role in India's Growth: A Call for Lower GST and Increased Capacity

JK Lakshmi Cement President Arun Shukla urges the government to reduce GST on cement from 28% to 18% to boost consumption. Highlighting the need for increased manufacturing capacity, Shukla emphasizes cement's importance for infrastructure. JK Lakshmi is investing Rs 500 crore in a Bihar plant, aiming to operationalize by next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:46 IST
The call to lower the GST on cement from 28% to 18% is crucial for India's infrastructure, according to JK Lakshmi Cement's President Arun Shukla. Speaking at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024', Shukla highlighted the demand for increased cement capacity to sustain anticipated growth.

Shukla stressed the importance of cement in building world-class infrastructure, pivotal for the Indian economy's expansion. JK Lakshmi Cement's Rs 500 crore investment in a new Bihar manufacturing plant reflects its commitment to meeting this demand.

An MoU with the Bihar government signals fruitful collaboration boosted by fiscal incentives. Despite temporary dips due to elections, steady growth and capacity additions remain on track at JK Lakshmi Cement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

