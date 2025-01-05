Tragic Rail Mishap in Gujarat: Family Run Over by Train

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Gujarat's Kutch district when a 30-year-old woman and her two sons were tragically killed after being run over by a train, authorities reported on Sunday. The mishap took place on Friday night, near Bhimasar railway station, as the Kutch Express journeyed towards Mumbai.

According to police statements, a couple working at a factory near Anjar was crossing the train tracks with their children when three family members were tragically struck by the train. The Kutch Express originates from Gandhidham.

The victims, identified as Jantabhai Valmiki and her two sons, Mahesh and Prince, hailed from Lavana village. Her husband, who was leading them at the time, miraculously escaped the accident unscathed. The bodies have since been returned to the family following a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)