Juvenile Justice Board Relives Godhra Train Tragedy Case

A Juvenile Justice Board in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has delivered a three-year remand home sentence to three individuals involved in the tragic Godhra train burning incident over two decades ago.

Charged as minors during the 2002 event, they now face imprisonment, following a board decision by Chairman K S Modi. Two of their peers were acquitted in the decision.

The board suspended the sentence for 30 days, enabling the convicts to potentially appeal. The 2002 train incident resulted in 59 deaths and incited statewide communal riots, leading to more trial aftermaths.

