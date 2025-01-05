UAE and Pakistan Forge New Bonds in Mining and Agriculture
UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have pledged to enhance cooperation, particularly in mining, minerals, and agriculture. They discussed economic integration, regional stability, and mutual interests, aiming for deeper political and cultural ties while facilitating new investment opportunities between the nations.
UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday underscored the potential for collaboration between the UAE and Pakistan in strategic sectors like mining, minerals, and agriculture during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The leaders met in Rahimyar Khan, Punjab, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors including regional stability and climate change. Both expressed a shared commitment to fostering economic, political, and cultural relationships.
The UAE leader highlighted the opportunity for renewed bilateral investment, while Sharif welcomed UAE's support and outlined Pakistan's readiness to expand cooperation in renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure. The meeting concluded with a resolve for deeper regional cooperation, paving the way for a prosperous future.
