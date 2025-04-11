India-Austria Fintech Collaboration: A New Era in Investment

London, Apr 11 – In a bid to fortify economic alliances, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent visit to Vienna focused on investment and cooperation between Indian and Austrian startups, particularly in fintech.

The Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance reported on Sitharaman's meetings with Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and State Secretary Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, where deepening economic relations was a primary goal.

Highlighting opportunities for investment and collaboration in e-mobility, semiconductors, and financial technology, the discussions emphasized Austria's trading reliability and India's rapid GDP growth. Sitharaman invited Marterbauer to India with a business delegation to further explore cooperative potentials.

