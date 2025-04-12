India-Italy Relations: Paving the Path for Growth and Collaboration
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized potential growth in bilateral trade between India and Italy, inviting Italian firms to expand in India. She highlighted the historical ties and future opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and green technology. The Joint Strategic Action Plan serves as a framework for enhanced partnerships.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted significant potential for expanding bilateral trade between India and Italy as she extended an invitation to Italian companies to broaden their operations within the country.
Welcoming Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and his delegation, Murmu noted the historical linkage between the two nations rooted in ancient civilizations. Both countries, she emphasized, hold a proud legacy of contributing richly to philosophy, literature, and arts.
Murmu underscored the potential growth avenues, particularly in industrial partnerships, green technology, and emerging sectors like innovation and defense. The Joint Strategic Action Plan, unveiled after discussions between Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Narendra Modi, is set to serve as a guiding framework in enhancing this collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Italy
- trade
- bilateral
- growth
- investment
- green technology
- manufacturing
- partnership
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Chinese President Xi meets with global CEOs as investment wanes
Unpacking the Role of Digitalization in Advancing Low-Carbon Growth Across Cities
NZ Nears Full 3D Mapping Coverage with LiDAR to Boost Growth and Safety
World Bank Approves $277M Loan to Boost Sustainable Growth in Alagoas, Brazil
Britain's Economic Growth Slightly Outpaces Expectations