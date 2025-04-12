Left Menu

India-Italy Relations: Paving the Path for Growth and Collaboration

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized potential growth in bilateral trade between India and Italy, inviting Italian firms to expand in India. She highlighted the historical ties and future opportunities, particularly in manufacturing and green technology. The Joint Strategic Action Plan serves as a framework for enhanced partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted significant potential for expanding bilateral trade between India and Italy as she extended an invitation to Italian companies to broaden their operations within the country.

Welcoming Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and his delegation, Murmu noted the historical linkage between the two nations rooted in ancient civilizations. Both countries, she emphasized, hold a proud legacy of contributing richly to philosophy, literature, and arts.

Murmu underscored the potential growth avenues, particularly in industrial partnerships, green technology, and emerging sectors like innovation and defense. The Joint Strategic Action Plan, unveiled after discussions between Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Narendra Modi, is set to serve as a guiding framework in enhancing this collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

