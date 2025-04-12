India-Italy Relations: Paving the Path for Growth and Collaboration

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted significant potential for expanding bilateral trade between India and Italy as she extended an invitation to Italian companies to broaden their operations within the country.

Welcoming Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and his delegation, Murmu noted the historical linkage between the two nations rooted in ancient civilizations. Both countries, she emphasized, hold a proud legacy of contributing richly to philosophy, literature, and arts.

Murmu underscored the potential growth avenues, particularly in industrial partnerships, green technology, and emerging sectors like innovation and defense. The Joint Strategic Action Plan, unveiled after discussions between Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni and Narendra Modi, is set to serve as a guiding framework in enhancing this collaboration.

