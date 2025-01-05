Delhi Sees 13% Surge in Liquor Revenue Despite New Year's Decline

Delhi's government reported a 13% increase in excise revenue from liquor sales for the first three quarters of the 2024-25 fiscal year, which rose to Rs 6,061 crore from Rs 5,361 crore in the same period last year.

However, the festive sales on New Year's Eve noted a decline, with only 23 lakh bottles sold compared to 24 lakh in 2023. The decrease is linked to December 31, 2024, falling on a Tuesday, a day many abstain from alcohol due to religious beliefs.

The excise department's revenue predominantly came from Rs 4,233 crore collected as excise duty and Rs 1,828 crore from Value Added Tax. The department is aiming for an overall target of Rs 6,400 crore by the end of the financial year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)