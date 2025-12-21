Left Menu

Birdies Galore: Kuchar Duo Leads in PNC Championship

Matt Kuchar and his son excelled in the PNC Championship, scoring 15-under 57 in the scramble format, leading by two shots. Their teamwork, highlighted by Cameron Kuchar's numerous solo birdies, set them ahead. The tournament concluded with a thrilling finish involving golf legends and their children or parents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:28 IST
Birdies Galore: Kuchar Duo Leads in PNC Championship
  • Country:
  • United States

Matt Kuchar and his son wowed audiences by achieving a 15-under 57 on the Saturday of the PNC Championship, securing a two-shot lead over John Daly and his son. The scramble format played to their advantage, with both sons significantly contributing.

John Daly praised his son, a senior at Arkansas, for his exceptional play. Similarly, Cameron Kuchar showcased his skills with several solo birdies, overshadowing his father Matt. Their collective efforts positioned them as frontrunners for the Willie Park Trophy at the Ritz-Carlton Club.

The competition is a celebrated affair for former major players, featuring a unique teams combination of family members. Sunday's final round promises intense competition, with notable players and their families in the mix, setting the stage for a captivating conclusion.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025