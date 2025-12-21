Birdies Galore: Kuchar Duo Leads in PNC Championship

Matt Kuchar and his son wowed audiences by achieving a 15-under 57 on the Saturday of the PNC Championship, securing a two-shot lead over John Daly and his son. The scramble format played to their advantage, with both sons significantly contributing.

John Daly praised his son, a senior at Arkansas, for his exceptional play. Similarly, Cameron Kuchar showcased his skills with several solo birdies, overshadowing his father Matt. Their collective efforts positioned them as frontrunners for the Willie Park Trophy at the Ritz-Carlton Club.

The competition is a celebrated affair for former major players, featuring a unique teams combination of family members. Sunday's final round promises intense competition, with notable players and their families in the mix, setting the stage for a captivating conclusion.