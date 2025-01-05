Left Menu

Dubai: A Beacon of Innovation and Global Connectivity

Dubai ranks first in the Middle East and eighth worldwide in the Global Power City Index 2024, underscoring its status as a leader in innovation, business, and global connectivity. The city excels through its world-class infrastructure, flexible legislative framework, and strong public-private partnerships, setting new global benchmarks.

Updated: 05-01-2025 23:25 IST
Dubai: A Beacon of Innovation and Global Connectivity
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai has been ranked eighth globally and first in the Middle East in the Global Power City Index 2024, according to an annual study by Japan's Mori Memorial Foundation.

The index underscores Dubai's lead in innovation, economic dynamism, and global connectivity, highlighting its role as a global business hub.

Sheikh Hamdan credits Dubai's world-class infrastructure and flexible legislative framework for attracting global talent and investment, setting new benchmarks for excellence through strong public-private sector partnerships.

