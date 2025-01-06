Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Asian share markets began the week cautiously, bracing for a slew of economic data expected to highlight the United States' relative economic strength and bolster the dollar's bull run.

Focus remains on the upcoming U.S. December payrolls report, with predictions of a 150,000 increase and steady unemployment at 4.2%, alongside numerous other indicators including manufacturing, consumer sentiment, and job surveys.

Investors remain vigilant amid potential market shifts, driven by both Federal Reserve insights and inflation data from the EU and China, with the dollar's gains imposing challenges on global equities and commodities markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)