South Korea Extends Airport Shutdown Amid Jeju Air Crash Probe

South Korea's government announced on Monday an extension to the shutdown of Muan International Airport, delaying its reopening to January 14. This comes as authorities intensify the investigation into the tragic crash of a Jeju Air jet that claimed 179 lives.

The airport, initially set to resume operations on Tuesday following the December 29 crash, remains closed as a joint investigation team works tirelessly to shed light on South Korea's deadliest air disaster. Korean investigators will collaborate with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to analyze data from crucial flight recorders.

Vital components for the investigation, such as the cockpit voice recorder and two engines, have been retrieved. The transport ministry has also expanded inspections of Boeing 737-800 planes operated by Jeju Air and other airlines in the nation, focusing on their maintenance records until January 10.

