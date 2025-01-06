Amrita Vidyalayam Aims for 25 World Records in Historic Anniversary Celebration

In a bid to commemorate its 25th anniversary, Amrita Vidyalayam, Nallampalayam, has unveiled plans to establish 25 world records. The school, a unit of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, is set to host the 'Amrita Vidyalayam World Records Festival 2025' from April 7 to April 12, showcasing the talents of its entire student body and staff.

Swamini Muktamrita Prana, the school's manager, emphasized the philosophy of Amma, highlighting the importance of mastering the mind for true education. She stated that the event will reflect Amrita Vidyalayam's dedication to fostering academic, extracurricular, and co-curricular prowess, aligning with the school's legacy of developing future leaders.

Principal K. Jayajyothy elaborated on the school's vision, explaining how the festival symbolizes 25 years of nurturing student potential. Achievements will be verified by prominent record organizations, and this initiative aims at developing well-rounded individuals. The record attempts will span various disciplines, including LSRW skills, fine arts, and sports, according to Academic Coordinator B. Padmaja.

(With inputs from agencies.)