Tragedy Strikes: KSRTC Bus Plummets Into Gorge

A state-owned KSRTC bus accident near Pullupara resulted in four deaths and several injuries. The bus, with 34 passengers on board, was returning to Mavelikara from Thanjavur. Brake failure is suspected as the cause. Officials have launched an inquiry and visited the injured in hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki(Ker) | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic bus accident near Pullupara claimed the lives of four individuals and left several others injured early Monday morning, according to police reports.

The KSRTC bus, carrying 34 passengers, plunged into a gorge while traveling back to Mavelikara in Alappuzha district from Thanjavur. The incident happened around 6 a.m.

Authorities suspect brake failure on a steep road as the cause of the accident. An immediate inquiry has been ordered by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. The injured are receiving treatment, and the deceased will be returned to families post-postmortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

