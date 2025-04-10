Left Menu

Golf Legends Unite: Masters Tradition at Augusta

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson, three golf icons, kicked off the Masters at Augusta National as honorary starters. The revered tradition, which began in 1963, saw the celebrated trio with 11 green jackets combined launch tee shots down the opening hole, reviving nostalgia and sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the sun rose over Augusta National, golf legends Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson enthusiastically commenced the Masters as honorary starters, rekindling one of the tournament's most cherished traditions.

Player, now 89, Nicklaus, 85, and Watson, 75, united to hit the opening tee shots, showcasing the timeless allure of their sport. Nicklaus, humorously accompanied by his wife Barbara, wore the traditional white caddy bib and brought along his trusted driver.

The custom of honorary starters, begun in 1963, reinforces Augusta's rich history. Golf greats like Arnold Palmer, Gene Sarazen, and Byron Nelson participated, embedding this practice into the fabric of the event, alongside famous pimento cheese sandwiches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

