Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 at Hoiana Resort & Golf with 'Fun-Tet-Stic' Festivities

Hoiana Resort & Golf hosts a vibrant Lunar New Year celebration with exclusive programs from January 15 to February 28, 2025. Enjoy luxury accommodation, gourmet dining across 20 venues, and exciting activities for families. Highlighting this season, Hoiana WPC Finals will run from January 8 to 19, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoi An | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:08 IST
Celebrate the Lunar New Year 2025 at Hoiana Resort & Golf, World's leading fully integrated resort. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hoiana Resort & Golf in Vietnam is welcoming the Lunar New Year 2025 with its exclusive 'Fun-Tet-Stic' program. From January 15 to February 28, guests can enjoy luxury accommodations, fine dining across 20 restaurants, and numerous family-friendly activities aiming to create unforgettable memories.

This culturally rich event celebrates prosperity, joy, and togetherness. The room packages start at VND 2,520,000++ per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, afternoon tea, and additional perks, ideal for gathering families.

The resort, set near UNESCO World Heritage Sites, hosts Vietnam's leading golf course and Asia's largest beach club, making it a premier choice for both luxury and leisure. The Hoiana World Pickleball Championship Finals from January 8 to 19, 2025, will add sporting excitement with a USD 20,000 prize pool.

