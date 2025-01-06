Celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 at Hoiana Resort & Golf with 'Fun-Tet-Stic' Festivities

Hoiana Resort & Golf in Vietnam is welcoming the Lunar New Year 2025 with its exclusive 'Fun-Tet-Stic' program. From January 15 to February 28, guests can enjoy luxury accommodations, fine dining across 20 restaurants, and numerous family-friendly activities aiming to create unforgettable memories.

This culturally rich event celebrates prosperity, joy, and togetherness. The room packages start at VND 2,520,000++ per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, afternoon tea, and additional perks, ideal for gathering families.

The resort, set near UNESCO World Heritage Sites, hosts Vietnam's leading golf course and Asia's largest beach club, making it a premier choice for both luxury and leisure. The Hoiana World Pickleball Championship Finals from January 8 to 19, 2025, will add sporting excitement with a USD 20,000 prize pool.

