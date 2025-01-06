Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Urges Industry to End Employment of Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calls upon Indian industrialists to refrain from hiring illegal Bangladeshi migrants, framing it as a national duty. The CM emphasized investment prospects at the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0' summit, highlighting opportunities in sectors like tourism, semiconductors, and defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:49 IST
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has urged industrialists to refrain from hiring illegal Bangladeshi migrants, stating that Indian businesses have a national duty to look beyond 'cheap labour.' Sarma criticized practices of employing middlemen to exploit inexpensive labour from Bangladesh, which results in adverse economic effects for the neighboring country.

While preparing for the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' investment summit, Sarma outlined plans for attracting Rs 1 lakh crore in investments, hoping to bolster sectors like tourism and semiconductors. He also emphasized the importance of defense-related investments given Assam's strategic location, expressing willingness to explore favorable policies to facilitate such ventures.

Sarma praised the efforts of companies like the Tata Group for driving major investments in the region, urging them and others to refrain from unethical labor practices. He stressed the necessity of shifting perspectives on Assam to ensure sustained economic growth by tapping into its geographical and political advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

