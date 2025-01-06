Trade Paralysis: Sit-in Shuts Down Key CPEC Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan

In a significant disruption to international trade, the prolonged sit-in by local communities in Gilgit-Baltistan has paralyzed the crucial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This protest, spurred by enduring power outages, has resulted in hundreds of trucks stranded at the dry port as the Karakoram Highway remains blocked.

Trade organizations report that the blockade, now in its fourth day, has crippled operations. While the government promises relief measures, such as introducing new power lines to bolster Hunza's electricity supply, protesters remain skeptical due to previous unfulfilled assurances.

The halt has sent ripples through trade, tourism, and logistics in the region, with snow removal stalled at critical border points. As authorities scramble for solutions, business leaders warn that continued delays could severely impact future economic activity in the area.

