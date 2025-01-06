Empowering Rural Women: A Blueprint for India's Future

The third day of Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, organized by the Department of Financial Services and NABARD, concentrated on empowering rural women entrepreneurs. A key panel discussion, titled 'Promoting Rural Women Entrepreneurs,' highlighted the indispensable yet often overlooked role of women in rural development and sought to explore measures for amplifying their contributions.

Panelists spotlighted the substantial yet unappreciated impact of women in agriculture and entrepreneurship on the economy. The event underscored the extraordinary success of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), known for their low non-performing assets and the transformative Lakhpati Didi programs, which have cultivated over three crore women entrepreneurs within three years.

Challenges such as access to financial resources were discussed, with a consensus on the need to simplify and widen access to loans. Discussions centered on tailoring loan products to suit women's business needs and enhancing financial, digital, and capacity-building support. The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) was acknowledged for its critical role in advancing these goals.

Emphasis was placed on public-private partnerships, market linkage improvements, digital literacy, and modern marketing strategies like GI tagging. The panel also recommended large-scale skill development to meet international standards. Simplified loan processes were identified as crucial.

The session highlighted NRLM's commitment to bridging gaps with the private sector for sustainable development, followed by a workshop on 'Promoting Digital Commerce for Rural Entrepreneurs.' This focused on e-commerce and digital strategies to enhance market accessibility for rural businesses.

Experts proposed creating an ecosystem that enables rural entrepreneurs to access global markets. The day concluded with a cultural showcase, part of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, running from January 4 to 9. The event aims to build resilient rural communities by fostering economic stability, financial security, and innovation, with special focus on the North-East region. (ANI)

