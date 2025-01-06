Left Menu

IndiGo Challenges Customs Penalty on Aircraft Parts

IndiGo faces a customs penalty of Rs 2.17 crore over denied duties on aircraft parts imports. The airline plans to contest the order, assuring stakeholders of no adverse financial or operational impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:51 IST
IndiGo Airlines has announced its intention to contest a penalty imposed by the customs department amounting to Rs 2.17 crore. This fine arises from a dispute regarding a duty exemption on imported aircraft parts.

The penalty was levied by the Principal Commissioner of Customs at the Air Cargo Complex (Import). IndiGo is taking steps to appeal the decision with the appropriate appellate authority.

Despite the customs department's order, the airline has reassured stakeholders that there will be no significant impact on its financial status, operations, or other activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

