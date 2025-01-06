Left Menu

Massive Winter Storm Disrupts U.S. Mid-Atlantic

A major winter storm hit the U.S. mid-Atlantic region, closing schools and federal offices in Washington, D.C., with heavy snowfall affecting states from Ohio to the Central Plains. Severe travel disruptions occurred, hundreds of thousands lost power, and frigid temperatures are expected to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant winter storm has struck the mid-Atlantic states in the U.S., leading to the closure of federal offices and public schools in Washington, D.C. The storm brought a foot of snow to parts of the Ohio Valley and Central Plains.

By Monday morning, around five inches of snow had fallen in the nation's capital, with up to eight inches in nearby areas. States of emergency were declared in multiple states as officials cautioned against travel. In the storm's aftermath, dangerously cold Arctic air is sweeping through regions from Illinois to the Atlantic coast.

The cold snap has gripped the Central Plains, with Kansas experiencing wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Airports and public transport, including Amtrak, faced significant delays, and severe weather led to power outages affecting over 330,000 homes and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

