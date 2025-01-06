Massive Winter Storm Disrupts U.S. Mid-Atlantic

A significant winter storm has struck the mid-Atlantic states in the U.S., leading to the closure of federal offices and public schools in Washington, D.C. The storm brought a foot of snow to parts of the Ohio Valley and Central Plains.

By Monday morning, around five inches of snow had fallen in the nation's capital, with up to eight inches in nearby areas. States of emergency were declared in multiple states as officials cautioned against travel. In the storm's aftermath, dangerously cold Arctic air is sweeping through regions from Illinois to the Atlantic coast.

The cold snap has gripped the Central Plains, with Kansas experiencing wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Airports and public transport, including Amtrak, faced significant delays, and severe weather led to power outages affecting over 330,000 homes and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)