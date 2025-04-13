Baisakhi: A Celebration of Sikh Heritage and Harvest

On Sunday, devotees across Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh thronged gurdwaras to celebrate the Baisakhi festival. The event holds dual significance, marking both the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' by the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, and the beginning of the harvest season.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, and other gurdwaras saw significant attendance as worshippers paid homage. The festival, revered as 'Khalsa Sajna Divas', saw political leaders including Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extending warm wishes.

Baisakhi also commemorates the day in 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh established the 'Order of Khalsa' by baptizing 'Panj Pyaras' of diverse castes. Despite its celebratory nature, the festival reminds followers of Sikhism of the sacrifices made to uphold their faith and values.

(With inputs from agencies.)