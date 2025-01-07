Narrow Escape: Air India Flight's Midair Engine Failure

An Air India flight headed for Delhi made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed midair, according to sources at the airport.

The flight, numbered 2820, departed from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at approximately 7 pm on Sunday evening.

After circling around Bengaluru for an hour, the aircraft returned safely. A source confirmed that no incidents occurred aboard the flight, and that all passengers remained unharmed throughout the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)