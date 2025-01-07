Left Menu

Indian Markets Try to Bounce Back Amid Uncertainty and Technical Signals

After a significant decline on Monday, Indian stock markets opened with slight gains on Tuesday. Experts remain cautious due to underlying bearish momentum and the potential impact of policy changes. Investors are advised to pay close attention to key levels for signs of market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:41 IST
Indian Markets Try to Bounce Back Amid Uncertainty and Technical Signals
BSE Building (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets showed modest recovery on Tuesday, following a steep decline on Monday as both major indices opened in the green. The Nifty 50 began at 23,679.90, gaining 63.85 points. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex opened with an increase of 54.81 points, indicating cautious optimism.

Market experts attributed Monday's downturn to panic selling spurred by HMPV case fears. Ajay Bagga, a noted Banking and Market Expert, emphasized the need for strong economic signals such as a favorable budget and rate cuts to bolster sentiment. He further mentioned that the market's outlook remains 'cloudy', pending further policy clarity.

Sector-wise analysis revealed marginal gains, with Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Oil and Gas leading the charge. Top gainers in the Nifty index included ONGC and Tata Consumers, while NTPC and Axis Bank were notable losers. Analysts are advising investors to stay watchful of technical indicators showing mixed signals amid ongoing market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025