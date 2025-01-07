Left Menu

Launch of PM Forum India: A New Era for Professional Services Marketing

PM Forum, the world's largest community for professional services marketers, has launched its India Chapter, PM Forum India (PMFI). With an aim to drive India’s export growth, the chapter will facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange, leveraging international best practices for marketing professionals in India.

PM Forum, the UK's leading community for professional services marketers, has unveiled its India Chapter, PM Forum India (PMFI), marking a significant milestone in the sector. The launch is set to drive India's export growth by facilitating collaboration among marketing professionals within the country and globally.

The PMF India Permanent Founder Member Committee, helmed by Ankit Utreja, will spearhead the initiative. Members, including Anand Mohan, Maya Desouza, and Rahul Gossain, will adhere to an engagement charter, starting with a launch event in January 2025. Richard Chaplin, the PM Forum founder, expressed optimism about the growth opportunities in India.

PMFI aims to evolve marketing standards and enhance credibility, leveraging specialist knowledge in areas such as law and accountancy. With professional services being a significant part of India's export sector, Neha Sawjani, Regional Director from the UK, emphasized PM Forum's role in creating a dynamic community for professional services marketing specialists.

