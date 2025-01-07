Kore Digital Expands Reach with Triple Acquisition Strategy

Kore Digital Limited, listed on NSE as KDL, has announced its strategic acquisition of 98% equity stakes in three major players: Franken Telecom Private Limited, Wolter Infratech Private Limited, and KDL Realinfra Private Limited.

This move signals Kore Digital's ambition to ramp up its capabilities in telecommunication infrastructure and allied services, by bringing in each company's unique strengths and resources. Acquiring 4,900 equity shares of Franken Telecom, incorporated on July 8, 2024, at a face value of Rs10 per share, reflects Kore Digital's commitment to optimizing resources and improving cost efficiency.

Similarly, the acquisition of Wolter Infratech and its specialized engineering and civil prowess, along with KDL Realinfra's established infrastructure activities, demonstrates a clear strategy for scaling operations. Together, these integrated entities are expected to accelerate Kore Digital's growth within the industry.

Ravindra Navinchandra Doshi, Managing Director of Kore Digital Limited, stated that these acquisitions represent a crucial component of their expansion strategy. By combining the resources and expertise of these three firms, Kore Digital is well-positioned to improve operational efficiencies, cut costs, and broaden their service offerings, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced stakeholder value.

