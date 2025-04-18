Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Churu: Three Arrested in Rs 1.40 Crore Seizure

Police in Churu, Rajasthan, have arrested three individuals on drug smuggling charges, seizing intoxicating tablets and capsules worth Rs 1.40 crore. The operation, part of a crackdown on illegal drugs, netted 5.59 kg of narcotics across three cases. The arrested persons are identified as Mumtaz Ali, Ajay Prakash Sharma, and Vikas Saharan.

Three individuals have been arrested in Churu district, Rajasthan, on charges of drug smuggling, with authorities seizing narcotics worth approximately Rs 1.40 crore, officials announced on Thursday.

The operation, which is part of a special campaign against illegal drugs, resulted in the confiscation of 34,998 intoxicating tablets and capsules, weighing a total of 5.59 kg, said Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav.

The accused, identified as Mumtaz Ali, Ajay Prakash Sharma, and Vikas Saharan, were apprehended in a joint effort by the local police and the Anti Gangster Task Force in the Ratangarh, Kotwali, and Sardarshahar areas.

