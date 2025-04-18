Major Drug Bust in Churu: Three Arrested in Rs 1.40 Crore Seizure
Police in Churu, Rajasthan, have arrested three individuals on drug smuggling charges, seizing intoxicating tablets and capsules worth Rs 1.40 crore. The operation, part of a crackdown on illegal drugs, netted 5.59 kg of narcotics across three cases. The arrested persons are identified as Mumtaz Ali, Ajay Prakash Sharma, and Vikas Saharan.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals have been arrested in Churu district, Rajasthan, on charges of drug smuggling, with authorities seizing narcotics worth approximately Rs 1.40 crore, officials announced on Thursday.
The operation, which is part of a special campaign against illegal drugs, resulted in the confiscation of 34,998 intoxicating tablets and capsules, weighing a total of 5.59 kg, said Churu Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav.
The accused, identified as Mumtaz Ali, Ajay Prakash Sharma, and Vikas Saharan, were apprehended in a joint effort by the local police and the Anti Gangster Task Force in the Ratangarh, Kotwali, and Sardarshahar areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Mumbai Police Inquiry Over Alleged Foreign Funds
Mumbai Police Investigates Kunal Kamra's Overseas Funds Amidst Controversy
Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled
Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage
BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran