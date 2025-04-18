Nishchay Shines with Silver in Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship

Haryana's young athletic talent, Nishchay, continues to make waves as he clinches a silver medal in the boys shot put with a personal best of 19.59m at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

His impressive achievement marked a personal best, despite a fourth attempt foul, showcasing his consistent performance by surpassing 19m in four out of six attempts. Han Qigeng of China claimed gold, while Singapore's Anson Loh settled for bronze.

India's medal tally was further boosted as discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and hurdler Shourya Ambure each secured bronze medals in their respective events, strengthening the nation's presence in Asian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)