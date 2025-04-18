Nishchay Shines with Silver in Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship
Haryana's Nishchay secured his second medal at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship, claiming silver in boys shot put with a throw of 19.59m. Despite a foul on his fourth attempt, Nishchay's performance marked a personal best. Additionally, India added bronze medals in other events including discus and hurdles.
- Country:
- India
Haryana's young athletic talent, Nishchay, continues to make waves as he clinches a silver medal in the boys shot put with a personal best of 19.59m at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
His impressive achievement marked a personal best, despite a fourth attempt foul, showcasing his consistent performance by surpassing 19m in four out of six attempts. Han Qigeng of China claimed gold, while Singapore's Anson Loh settled for bronze.
India's medal tally was further boosted as discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and hurdler Shourya Ambure each secured bronze medals in their respective events, strengthening the nation's presence in Asian athletics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
