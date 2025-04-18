Left Menu

Nishchay Shines with Silver in Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship

Haryana's Nishchay secured his second medal at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship, claiming silver in boys shot put with a throw of 19.59m. Despite a foul on his fourth attempt, Nishchay's performance marked a personal best. Additionally, India added bronze medals in other events including discus and hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:17 IST
Nishchay Shines with Silver in Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship
Nishchay
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's young athletic talent, Nishchay, continues to make waves as he clinches a silver medal in the boys shot put with a personal best of 19.59m at the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

His impressive achievement marked a personal best, despite a fourth attempt foul, showcasing his consistent performance by surpassing 19m in four out of six attempts. Han Qigeng of China claimed gold, while Singapore's Anson Loh settled for bronze.

India's medal tally was further boosted as discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and hurdler Shourya Ambure each secured bronze medals in their respective events, strengthening the nation's presence in Asian athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025