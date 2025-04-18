Left Menu

Swift Restoration: Jammu Power Back on Track After Devastating Storm

Amidst a severe storm in the Jammu region, authorities restored 95% of the power supply. The Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited swiftly initiated repairs, tackling major disruptions. By coordinating efforts with local officials, substantial power infrastructure was repaired, minimizing inconvenience and ensuring faster restoration.

Updated: 18-04-2025 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a powerful storm, authorities have successfully restored 95% of the power supply in the Jammu region as dedicated teams worked relentlessly to repair the damage.

The Managing Director of Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) spearheaded the restoration efforts, ensuring day-and-night operations to revamp the devastated power infrastructure.

By collaborating with local officials, the teams efficiently cleared obstacles and repaired lines, swiftly restoring key grid stations and transmission lines, achieving a remarkable restoration rate in just a day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

